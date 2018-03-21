Francis Novotny's 'The Wire' Offers Piercing Future Soul

Norwegian-born newcomer Francis Novotny has shared powerful new cut 'The Wire'.

Now based in London, the vocalist's take on the future soul template matches digital production to some phenomenal melodies.

New song 'The Wire' is an intense return, prompted by that spell "when a person leaves you hanging on without answers - and you know you should get out of it - but you keep winding back towards them."

There's a hidden anxiety to the vocal, pushed high into the upper register while Francis conjures a haze of digitised melancholy.

Soulful but future-facing, it's a sign that Francis Novotny is a talent that can't be ignored.

Tune in now.

