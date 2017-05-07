Frances Bean Cobain Posts A 'Hallelujah' Cover

Frances Bean Cobain has posted a new cover of Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah'.
The American artist - daughter of Kurt Cobain - has a large audience on social media, where she regularly shares cooking tips and recipes.
Now and again she enjoys placing a cover version online, including a memorable turn on Jimmy Eat World's 'The Middle'.
Frances Bean Cobain's latest upload is a version of 'Hallelujah', that oft-covered classic recorded by everyone from Jeff Buckley to Alexandra Burke.
Our verdict? It's not half bad...
Tune in below.
