Frøkedal Shares New Single 'I Don't Care'

After announcing her long-awaited new album ‘How We Made It’, Oslo-based Frøkedal shares her newest single and album opener ‘I Don’t Care’.

Based around the idea of firmly closing the door to the past, she sings, “I never really questioned my life / till you condescendingly said I’d fail”. With a backdrop of gently strummed guitar work and hustling drums, her voice is fragile and sensitive. Exploring the process of moving forward in a positive manner, this new single attempts to demonstrate being triumphant.

Speaking more on the release of the new single, Anne Lise Frøkedal said: "I Don't Care' contains an energy that I specifically wanted to be present on the new LP. Unfiltered, impulsive thoughts and actions fuelled by everything from fear, love and deep passion - to red hot anger. The song seems to represent the whole spectrum. It's an ambivalent, slightly over the top effort to close the door to the past.”

Set for release August 31st via Propeller Recordings, the single will be joined by the already-impressive full bodied album.

Tune in below.

Words: Lauren McDermott

