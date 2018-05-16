Four Tet Has Stepped In To Remix Daniel Avery

Daniel Avery has confirmed plans for a special Four Tet remix of 'Quick Eternity'.

The producer recently returned with new album 'Song For Alpha', a wonderful and overwhelmingly creative full length.

Set to play Field Day this weekend, the electronic musician will come laden with a small batch of vinyl.

Four Tet has remixed 'Quick Eternity', and the results will be available up front at the South London event.

Set to gain a full digital release, the audio for the track is incoming - making the 12 inch all the more mysterious...

With both artists on the Field Day bill, however, you can be assured that someone will drop it across the weekend.

