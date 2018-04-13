Forest Swords Steers New DJ-Kicks Mix

Forest Swords is set to steer the next edition of the DJ-Kicks mix series.

The Wirral producer applies a fastidious sensibility to anything carrying his name, and this new mix looks typically authoritative.

The 27 track selection features flecks of brand new material, as well as dipping into everything from classic rave vibes, rare post-punk, and modern reflections of avant garde electronics.

Forest Swords comments: "My favourite nights when I was younger, there wasn't really a focus on etiquette; sticking to genres, perfect transitions – it was all pretty DIY, like having someone cook up their personal mixtape in front of you, just to share music between people".

"John Peel's eclectic radio show made a huge impact on me growing up, so that kind of personal, instinctive approach to selecting tracks always felt more exciting than something that was sterile and seamless. I wanted to carry some of that spirit into this compilation."

A snippet of new song 'Crow' is online now - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1 David Toop - Things Just Went Sour Gradually All At Once

2 Forest Swords – Voice Memo of Outdoor Singing Group In Chinatown, Liverpool

3 Anna Homler & Steve Moshier - Ŏŏ Nu Dah

4 Kara-Lis Coverdale - Imgs /r

5 Dialect – Three Sisters Theme

6 Rhythm & Sound w/ Love Joy - Best Friend

7 Anna Domino - With the Day Comes the Dawn

8 Neneh Cherry – Blank Project

9 Tokyo Prose & FIS - The Truths

10 Dead Can Dance - Mesmerism (Remastered)

11 Forest Swords – Crow (DJ-Kicks Exclusive)

12 Lutto Lento – Gyal A Devil

13 Disjecta - Smokehead

14 Skinnerbox – Gender (Axel Boman Remix)

15 Deena Abdelwahed - Walk On, Nothing To See Here

16 Pantha Du Prince - Welt Am Draht (Animal Collective Remix)

17 Mira Calix - Umchun ga Locks

18 Laurel Halo – Throw

19 Demdike Stare - Mnemosyne

20 Djrum - Showreel pt.2

21 Orbital - The Box (Part 1)

22 Rupert Clervaux & Beatrice Dillon - VII

23 The London Bulgarian Choir - Pilentse Pee

24 Vashti Bunyan – Here Before

25 Forest Swords – Voice Memo of Piston at Manchester Museum of Science & Industry

26 Baka Forest People Of Southeast Cameron – Eden Liquindi 2

27 Ánde Somby - Gadni (Spirit of the Mountain)

