Forest Swords Shares New Single 'Congregate'

Forest Swords has shared new music to aid hurricane and earthquake relief work in Puerto Rico and Mexico.
The producer's recent album 'Compassion' ranks among the year's electronic highlights, a phenomenal return from the Merseyside artist.
New single 'Congregate' / 'Free' continues this path, a beatless meditation on murky, electronic atmospheres.
Out now, all proceeds from the release will be donated to charities working on hurricane and earthquake relief work in Puerto Rico and Mexico.
The self-directed visual for 'Congregate’ is online now, and features the work of origami artist Fynn Jackson.
Tune in now.
Catch Forest Swords at the following shows:
October
16 Bristol The Lantern
18 London Village Underground
19 Brighton The Haunt
20 Leeds Headrow House
21 Manchester Gorilla
Photo Credit: Dense Truth
