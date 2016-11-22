For Sale: Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like A Rolling Stone' Lyric Sheet

Bob Dylan's hand-written lyric sheet for 'Like A Rolling Stone' is set to go up for auction.

The song was recorded in 1965 for the seminal 'Highway 61 Revisited' album, and subsequently became a hit single.

A groundbreaking record, the sheer length alone allowed Bob Dylan to folk with rock, pop with poetry in an astonishing manner.

The original lyric sheet for 'Like A Rolling Stone' is set to be sold at auction through Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles on September 28th.

Better dig deep, though... bidding starts at $125,000...

