Foo Fighters Detail New Album 'Concrete And Gold'

It's out on September 15th...
Robin Murray
News
20 · 06 · 2017
'Concrete And Gold'

Robin Murray / / 20 · 06 · 2017
0

Foo Fighters have detailed plans for new album 'Concrete And Gold'.

The band confirmed their intention to release a new record this year only a few weeks ago, sharing barn-storming new cut 'Run' in the process.

It seems that the light-dark, melodic-HEAVY approach that defined 'Run' is set to extend to the full record, produced by Greg Kurstin.

Dave Grohl explains: “I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.”

Pre-order your copy HERE or check out 'Run' below.

'Concrete And Gold' is due to be released on September 15th.

For tickets to the latest Foo Fighters shows click HERE.

Buy Clash Magazine

Foo Fighters
-

Follow Clash: