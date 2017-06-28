Flyte Announce Debut Album Plans

Flyte have announced plans for their debut album.
The band have taken their time, making sure that each step counts and each release is the right one.
With their debut album due on August 25th, Flyte have also revealed their new single and a host of UK shows.
'Cathy Come Home' is named after the seminal BBC play, and it matches deft lyrical grit to their superb knack for an ear-worm melody.
Tune in now.
Catch Flyte at the following shows:
September
15 Southampton The Joiners
16 Brighton Patterns
19 London Scala
25 Cambridge Portland Arms
26 Norwich The Waterfront Studio
27 Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre
28 Cardiff Gwdihŵ Café Bar
30 Leicester The Cookie
October
1 Oxford The Cellar
2 Guildford Boileroom
4 Hull The Polar Bear
5 Leeds Chapel
6 York The Fulford Arms
7 Manchester Neighbourhood Festival
9 Nottingham The Bodega
10 Birmingham Academy 3
11 Liverpool Buyers’ Club
12 Bristol Exchange
For tickets to the latest Flyte shows click HERE.