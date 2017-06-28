Flyte Announce Debut Album Plans

Flyte have announced plans for their debut album.

The band have taken their time, making sure that each step counts and each release is the right one.

With their debut album due on August 25th, Flyte have also revealed their new single and a host of UK shows.

'Cathy Come Home' is named after the seminal BBC play , and it matches deft lyrical grit to their superb knack for an ear-worm melody.

Catch Flyte at the following shows:

September

15 Southampton The Joiners

16 Brighton Patterns

19 London Scala

25 Cambridge Portland Arms

26 Norwich The Waterfront Studio

27 Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre

28 Cardiff Gwdihŵ Café Bar

30 Leicester The Cookie

October

1 Oxford The Cellar

2 Guildford Boileroom

4 Hull The Polar Bear

5 Leeds Chapel

6 York The Fulford Arms

7 Manchester Neighbourhood Festival

9 Nottingham The Bodega

10 Birmingham Academy 3

11 Liverpool Buyers’ Club

12 Bristol Exchange

For tickets to the latest Flyte shows click HERE.