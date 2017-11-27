Florence Welch Compiles Book Of Lyrics And Poetry

Florence Welch is set to compile her lyrics and poetry in new book Useless Magic.

Florence + The Machine released their third album 'How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful' back in 2015, accompanied by an enormous world tour.

Taking time away, the group recently announced a short burst of festival shows, returning to the road for 2018.

Florence Welch has been busy working on another project, though, with the singer set to compile her poetry and lyrics.

New book Useless Magic arrives on July 5th, and it's available to pre-order HERE.

Juliet Annan bought World Rights and said: “I have long wanted to persuade Florence to write a book, and this will be a beautiful record of her songs, a glimpse of the ideas that have inspired them, and a first look at her poetry.”

Florence Welch added: “I am so thrilled to be collaborating with Penguin on my first ever book release. It is such an honour.”

Useless Magic will be released on July 5th.

