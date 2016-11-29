Floating Points Shares Stunning 'Kelso Dunes' Clip

Floating Points has shared the stunning clip for new track 'Kelso Dunes'.

The producer took his ensemble out to the Mojave desert last year, shooting an ambitious short film and soundtrack project.

'Reflections - Mojave Desert' arrives on June 30th, with the premiere of the short film taking place on June 29th at London's Barbican Centre.

A single edit of 'Kelso Dunes' has been pieced together, and the visuals are something to behold.

A dramatic step forward, you can check out the video below.

