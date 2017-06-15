Flint Eastwood Shares Emphatic New 'Push' Video

Flint Eastwood is the nom de guerre of Detroit artist Jax Anderson, a solo performer who casts spells in an electronic sphere.

Already making waves online, the rising artist has signed to PIAS offshoot Different Recordings for new EP 'Broke Royalty'.

Out on July 7th, it's a vivid introduction to a starkly refreshing talent. Clash is able to introduce the release with new cut 'Push', and it's a tale of release...

"'Push' is about committing to something 100% and the anxieties that come with jumping in. For me, that was committing to all of my dreams and giving up on having a 'Plan B'.”

The video is also derived from this inspiration: “I wanted this visual to portray the wildness and craziness of committing to something. Commitment is a chaotic road that can feel very untamed, but can also be inspiring and exciting if you allow it to be. Detroit’s roots run thick in the auto industry and I wanted to pay homage to that – it’s also a very collaborative city full of amazing creatives and all of my visuals are made by me and my friends cashing in all our favours.”

Check it out now.