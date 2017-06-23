Flight Of The Conchords Postpone UK Shows

Musical-comedy duo Flight Of The Conchords have postponed a series of UK shows due to injury.

In a note posted online a few hours ago the New Zealand group explained that they would be forced to push back the concerts following Bret McKenzie suffering a hand injury.

Breaking two bones in his hand, the musician won't be able to perform some of the project's songs, meaning the shows have been postponed.

Here's the message in full:

Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury - falling down some stairs. The doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks. I’m sorry not to be able to do these upcoming shows but I’m looking forward to — FlightoftheConchords (@fotc) March 18, 2018

Flight Of The Conchords also posted a further note on their website:

“Due to a hand injury that Bret McKenzie has suffered, Metropolis Music, Live Nation Entertainment, Chambers Touring and Flight of the Conchords regrettably announce the postponement and imminent rescheduling of the Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords tour.”

“Bret and Jemaine are extremely sorry and deeply saddened that they cannot perform for their UK fans, who have waited so patiently.”

