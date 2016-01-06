Fleet Foxes To Live Stream Sydney Opera House Show

Fleet Foxes are set to live stream the final part of their shows at Sydney Opera House.

The band will release new album 'Crack Up' on June 16th, and recently unveiled a string of enticing preview cuts.

Playing four shows at Australia's Sydney Opera House, the performance quartet draws to a close later today.

Fans will be able to live stream the entire show, however, through Fleet Foxes' official Facebook account.

