First Play: nemui pj - 'pumpkin'

nemui pj is a new duo comprised of UK producer kidkanevil and Japanese musician Noah, two artists who grew up on opposites sides of the world.

Yet when they met following a club show in Tokyo the two knew that they had led remarkably similar lives, soaking up all avenues of geek culture.

Swapping email addresses, the two kept in touch, swapping ideas and gradually building up a bank of material.

Two voices intertwined, new project nemui pj is a platform for these ideas, allowing the two to unlock fresh facets of their imagination.

New EP 'pumpkin' was released a few moments ago - buy it HERE - and Clash has the first play. Tune in now.