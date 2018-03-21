First Play: Dave C. Rupert - 'Taunt' EP

Dave C. Rupert is one of Manchester's best kept secrets.

The highly talented songwriter has played shows in and around the city for years, honing his material in the process.

Each set seems to take him further forward, matching heavenly harmonies against jagged indie rock amid deeply personal, heart-on-sleeve lyricism.

Playing support slots with the likes of Jake Bugg and Matt Corby, the songwriter recently took a break from touring to head back into the studio.

The 'Taunt' EP contains some fan favourites, some surprises, and some totally new material, a cross section of where his head is at.

Strident, poetic songwriting, Dave C. Rupert's work has that edge that other rising artists struggle to supply.

Tune in now.

