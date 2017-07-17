Fink Prep Sixth Studio Album 'Resurgam'

Fink have shared plans for new studio album 'Resurgam'.

The project is led by Fin Greenall, with their catalogue building up into a sharp analysis of the links between the singer-songwriter approach and club tropes.

New album 'Resurgam' arrives on September 15th, and the title means "I shall rise again" - it's taken from a Latin inscription in a 900-year-old church in Greenall’s native Cornwall.

Greenall said: “The first week of recording was supposed to be set up and settling in but by the end of day four we had already recorded the track 'Resurgam', the first track we nailed, on the first take, whilst essentially warming up. We tried to make a record we would listen to and go, ‘I wish we'd written that’, and every time I listen to it that's exactly what I think. And I kind of have to pinch myself to remind myself that we did.”

Produced by Flood, the record is trailed by meditative new cut 'Cracks Appear' - tune in below.

Catch Fink at the following shows:

November

16 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

17 Manchester Gorilla

18 Glasgow St Lukes

