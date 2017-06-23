Findlay Brown's 'Call It What You Want' Is Wonderfully Soothing

Findlay Brown writes songs, but he gets so engrossed with this process that he often isn't even sure what they 'mean' in any real sense.

He's an artist who gets lost in his music, someone who is always searching, but sometimes loses his way.

New album 'Not Everything Beautiful Is Good' is just one signpost on this journey, and it drops on May 18th.

Taken from the incoming record, 'Call It What You Want' is a soothing, teasing, wonderfully introverted piece of lyricism.

Seemingly written in a near effortless fashion, it took a while for the songwriter himself to fully realise what he had expressed.

Covering love, acceptance, and the sometimes complex paths we use to reach these goals, it recalls Jackson C. Frank or early Paul Simon in its folk-hewn execution.

Findlay Brown explains...

It was one of those magical moments when a song falls out of you almost fully formed with the melody and words. It's not always clear at first what the song is about. Sometimes the meaning changes over time. It could mean something different for someone else.

To me it felt like a love song but not really with a person. I started thinking about what part alcohol had played in my life and how sometimes it can feel like an old friend or lover who you know is bad for you but you keep on coming back for more. I've always had a bit of a Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde thing with drinking.

Tune in now.

Findlay Brown's new album 'Not Everything Beautiful Is Good' is out May 18th. Catch the songwriter at London's Green Note, Camden on May 23rd - tickets.

