Field Music Hit Back Against Brexit With 'Count It Up'

Field Music channel Brexit anger on new song 'Count It Up'.

The band are based in Sunderland, a city that voted in favour of leaving the European Union following last year's referendum.

Dumb-founded by the decision, Field Music decided to channel their anger and frustration into a funky new jammer.

'Count It Up' is the result. Reminiscent of Talking Heads or Prince, it's bouncy rhythm belies the hard-hitting lyrics.

David Brewis: "I've been down and angry about the state of everything lately. Our town (Sunderland) has become infamous in that it was the first place that voted for Brexit, and that threw into really stark relief loads of fears I have about where we live. It's been a downtrodden place for quite a long time and people look for someone to blame."

"I went through a period not long after the global financial crisis when I read a lot about economics," he continues. "There's a section in a book by Joseph Stiglitz called Making Globalisation Work about how those on the right hand side of the political spectrum tend to ascribe their fortunes entirely in the frame of their own talents."

The songwriter explains: "If somebody is poor it's because they're stupid, and if I'm rich it’s not because my parents gave me a great start in life, or money, or a great education, it's because I'm talented and brilliant. I think all of that fed into this howl of rage set to what's basically my version of 'Material Girl.'"

Field Music's new album 'Open Here' is out on February 2nd.

