Field Music Announce New Album 'Open Here'

Field Music are set to release new album 'Open Here' on February 2nd.

The band have built up one of British music's most unique catalogues, sublime art-pop that never fails to challenge.

New album 'Open Here' arrives on February 2nd, ending a two year gap since the release of widely acclaimed full length 'Commontime'.

David Brewis explains, "where 'Commontime' felt like a distillation of all of the elements that make up Field Music, this feels like an expansion; as if we’re pushing in every direction at once to see how far we can go".

A small snippet of new music has been placed online - check it out below.

Catch Field Music at the following shows:

February

2 Newcastle Northern Stage

3 Newcastle Northern Stage (Matinee show)

3 Newcastle Northern Stage

March

8 Brighton Komedia

9 Bristol The Lantern

10 Southampton Engine Rooms

11 Exeter Phoenix

15 Birmingham 02 Institute 2

16 Manchester Gorilla

17 Glasgow Saint Luke's

22 Liverpool Arts Club

23 Sheffield Foundry

24 Norwich The Waterfront

May

25 London Barbican with the Open Here Orchestra

For tickets to the latest Field Music shows click HERE.

