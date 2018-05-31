Field Day Dogged By Organisational Issues

The second day of Field Day seems to have been dogged by organisational issues.

The festival made the move from East London's Victoria Park, venturing south to reside in Brockwell Park, near Herne Hill.

Newly ensconced with a South London postcode, the event seems to have encountered a few organisational issues at its new site.

The second - much larger - day has endured reports of large queues, as well as a delay in Four Tet's set.

Due to tent overflow the producer was forced to push his set back, eventually playing for a much shorter time than allocated.

The feedback online has been quite negative. Our full report is incoming, but here's a flavour of what we're getting.

‘ @fielddaylondon Cancelled - last time at this festival for sure! Lessons learnt for the field day team don’t put you’re best act e.g. @FourTet on last on his own. Obviously you’re going to have a crowd overflow! #FieldDay2018 pic.twitter.com/cmNajxl676 — Alex Taylor (@aktaylor1) June 2, 2018

Looking at #fieldday and the negativity from people who were there, makes me wonder whether it was worth closing off a small London Park for all half term? Local kids really missed their park @JimDicksLambeth @lambeth_council — Amelia Torode (@Amelia_Torode) June 2, 2018

Absolute shit show @fielddaylondon have been waiting 35 minutes to see Fourtet because of shit health & safety. Laughable. Dangerous. Give me my money back. #fieldday — Zoe Hunter Gordon (@zoehuntergordon) June 2, 2018

Pleading to all people at Field Day! Do not go next year! They do not deserve our money for such a poorly run festival. #FieldDay — Ross Cameron (@rosskcameron) June 2, 2018

Big up #FieldDay for organising an unremitting shitshow from start to finish. Nils Frahm was good though — richard (@auspices) June 2, 2018

Were you there? Join in the debate on Twitter.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.