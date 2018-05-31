Field Day Dogged By Organisational Issues

Field Day

The second day of Field Day seems to have been dogged by organisational issues.

The festival made the move from East London's Victoria Park, venturing south to reside in Brockwell Park, near Herne Hill.

Newly ensconced with a South London postcode, the event seems to have encountered a few organisational issues at its new site.

The second - much larger - day has endured reports of large queues, as well as a delay in Four Tet's set.

Due to tent overflow the producer was forced to push his set back, eventually playing for a much shorter time than allocated.

The feedback online has been quite negative. Our full report is incoming, but here's a flavour of what we're getting.

