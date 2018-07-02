Fieh's '25' Is A Slick Piece Of Silicon Soul

Norwegian project Fieh have shared new silicon soul wonder '25'.

The duo introduced themselves with bold debut single 'Glu', an impish, infectious piece of left field R&B.

Now the Scandinavian group have shared a brand new single, courtesy of taste-maker imprint Honeymoon.

'25' is a sharp-edged piece of future soul, with the digital production colliding with Sofie Tollefsbøl's tender vocal.

With Fieh's debut London show incoming, you're set to hear a lot more from the Norwegian duo. Tune in now.

Catch Fieh performing at Ja Ja Ja club night in London's Lexington on February 22nd.

