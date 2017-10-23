Fever Ray Announces New Album 'Plunge'

Fever Ray will release new album 'Plunge' tomorrow (October 27th).

Karin Dreijer returned to the moniker last week, releasing spectacular new song 'To The Moon And Back'.

As it turns out the new Fever Ray album will drop a little sooner than expected, with 'Plunge' arriving on October 27th.

Largely recorded in Karin Dreijer's Stockholm studio, the album benefited from contributions by Paula Temple, Deena Abdelwahed, NÍDIA, Tami T, Peder Mannerfelt and Johannes Berglund.

Available digitally at first, 'Plunge' will be pressed on vinyl and CD formats from February 23rd.

Also of note: Fever Ray have confirmed they will tour in 2018.

Fever Ray will release 'Plunge' on October 27th. Tracklisting:

1. Wanna Sip

2. Mustn't Hurry

3. A Part Of Us

4. Falling

5. IDK About You

6. This Country

7. Plunge

8. To The Moon And Back

9. Red Trails

10. An Itch

11. Mama's Hand

