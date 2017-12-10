Feral Conservatives Are Seizing Their Second Chance

Some band names just leap out at you.

Seriously, Clash gets sent a tonne of music, so when we get an email from, say, Feral Conservatives that email gets opened.

And we're sure glad we did. 'Pinkerton' era indie rock thrills with a heart of gold, the Virginia Beach group will release new album 'Better Lives' on November 3rd.

Clash is able to premiere 'One More Chance' and it's a bittersweet gem, with that thumping drum attack underpinning a taut, emotive vocal.

Vocalist Rashie Rosenfarb explains: "The best gift you can give someone is a second chance, even when you're your own worst enemy. That's what this song represents to me -- and a showcase for a kickass solo circa Pinkerton-era Weezer."

Tune in now.

