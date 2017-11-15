Femi Kuti Announces New Album 'One People One World'

Femi Kuti has announced plans for new album 'One People One World'.

The son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Femi Kuti has expanded on this musical vision, continually steering his creativity in new directions.

Now on to his tenth album, Femi Kuti has pieced together 'One People One World', an inspirational call to arms for peace and unity.

The title cut is online now, a superb call and response number that matches funky, West African style guitar to some blazing horn action.

Check it out below.

'One People One World' will be released on February 23rd. Tracklisting:

1. Africa Will Be Great Again

2. Best To Live on the Good Side

3. One People One World

4. Na Their Way Be That

5. How Many

6. Evil People

7. Equal Opportunity

8. E Get As E Be

9. Corruption Na Stealing

10. Dem Don Come Again

11. Dem Militarize Democracy

12. The Way Our Lives Go (Rise and Shine)

For tickets to the latest Femi Kuti shows click HERE.

