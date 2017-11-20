Felt Box Set Incoming On Cherry Red

Indie legends Felt are set to gather their first five albums for a new boxset on Cherry Red.

The band emerged from the tail end of the post-punk era, going on to forge one of indie's most influential yet allusive catalogues.

Releasing 10 albums and 10 singles for Creation and Cherry Red, these range from grey-flecked psych pop through to lush, instrumental climes.

Cherry Red are set to re-issue the first five Felt albums, with enigmatic frontman Lawrence helping with the design and curation process.

Available digitally in full, the CD and vinyl packages look like must-have purchases for fans, with vinyl featuring a deluxe gatefold sleeve.

The CD version comes in a bespoke 7” box, complete with various ephemera including the original album in a special gatefold sleeve, reproduction gig flyers, a double sided wall poster, and four badges.

The new Felt box set will be released on February 23rd - full details.

Contents:

Crumbling The Antiseptic Beauty

The Splendour Of Fear

The Strange Idols Pattern And Other Short Stories

Ignite The Seven Cannons

The Seventeenth Century

