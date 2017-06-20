Fatboy Slim To Re-Issue 'You've Come A Long Way Baby'

Fatboy Slim is set to re-issue his classic album 'You've Come A Long Way Baby'.
The record was released in 1998 just as the big beat sound began to crossover, and it became a phenomenal commercial and critical success.
Singles such as 'Rockefellar Skank' and 'Praise You' smashed the charts into bits, while Fatboy Slim enjoyed a brief dalliance with American fame.
Toasting its 20th birthday, 'You've Come A Long Way Baby' is set to gain a spruced up new re-issue, available on deluxe CD and LP formats.
As if that wasn't enough, Fatboy Slim has also overseen a limited edition hand screen printed, branded Pizza Box set.
More on that in this handy video...
'You've Come A Long Way Baby' will be released on March 16th. Catch Fatboy Slim at London's Alexandra Palace on February 24th.
