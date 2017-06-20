Fatboy Slim To Re-Issue 'You've Come A Long Way Baby'

Fatboy Slim is set to re-issue his classic album 'You've Come A Long Way Baby'.

The record was released in 1998 just as the big beat sound began to crossover, and it became a phenomenal commercial and critical success.

Singles such as 'Rockefellar Skank' and 'Praise You' smashed the charts into bits, while Fatboy Slim enjoyed a brief dalliance with American fame.

Toasting its 20th birthday, 'You've Come A Long Way Baby' is set to gain a spruced up new re-issue, available on deluxe CD and LP formats.

As if that wasn't enough, Fatboy Slim has also overseen a limited edition hand screen printed, branded Pizza Box set.

More on that in this handy video...

'You've Come A Long Way Baby' will be released on March 16th. Catch Fatboy Slim at London's Alexandra Palace on February 24th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.