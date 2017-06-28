Fassine's 'Ursa Minor' Is A Touching Ode To David Bowie

Fassine have a restrained yet wonderfully defined palette.

Oppressive yet artful music of an electronic bent, the three-piece sit in a wonderfully British lineage of pop futurists.

New album 'Gourami' is incoming, and it contains a direct yet rather subtle salute to one of the group's key influences.

The loss of David Bowie robbed the music world of a true great, and new cut 'Ursa Minor' is a personal doff of the cap to the Thin White Duke.

Fassine explain: "'Ursa Minor' is our ode to Bowie's passing. He is one of our great obsessions and we wait for the ache to pass."

'Gourami' will be released on July 28th. Catch Fassine at the following shows:

July

21 Manchester Night & Day

22 London Sebright Arms