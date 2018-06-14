Far Caspian Explore Dislocation On 'Let's Go Outside'

Leeds risers Far Caspian have shared dreamy new song 'Let's Go Outside'.

The band are based in the Yorkshire city, but have roots elsewhere - for singer and main songwriter Joel, it's the Republic of Ireland.

Leaving his family behind to start anew, these experiences add a bittersweet edge to the group's dreamy guitar pop.

Reference points could include early Wild Nothing or Real Estate, but there's a slightly raw feeling to both the production and the songwriting itself.

Far Caspian explain: "Although it's a pretty upbeat instrumental, the lyrics touch on depression and feeling far from something you could call home. The whole EP is loosely based on my experiences of moving to England and feeling a disconnect to living in a new city for the first time."

With a new EP incoming on Dance To The Radio, Far Caspian look set to blossom into something special.

Tune in now.

