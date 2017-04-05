Fanshore Reaches For 'Better Days' In This Tropical Melter

West London's Fanshore is a project born of escapism.

The musician had always used his craft as a portal, as a means to escape dreary city life in 2k17 for something with a little more flavour.

Filtering jazz, hip-hop, and more traditional songwriting styles into his potent voice, Fanshore is set to make his debut with something a bit special.

New cut 'Better Days' is a summer-fresh tropical melter, with the percussive crunch lingering alongside those plucked guitar lines.

The bubbling effects have a hazy, lysergic feel, recalling those early King Krule cuts or even Tom Misch at his most loose-limbed and low slung.

Tune in now.