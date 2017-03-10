Fancy Joining The David Bowie Book Club? Now You Can...

Duncan Jones launches new digital endeavour...
Robin Murray
News
02 · 01 · 2018
David Bowie

David Bowie's son Duncan Jones is set to launch a new digital book club honouring his father.

The iconic singer once named his favourite 100 books of all time, an eclectic selection that contains some extremely intriguing choices.

David Bowie's son Duncan Jones is now planning to host a digital book club, allowing fans to dip into this selection.

It's set to kick off on February 1st, and anyone can join in - you simply need to devour Peter Ackroyd’s Hawksmoor before that point.

So, if your New Year's resolution was to read more then this looks to be the perfect platform...

For additional information click HERE.

 

