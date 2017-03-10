Fancy Joining The David Bowie Book Club? Now You Can...

David Bowie's son Duncan Jones is set to launch a new digital book club honouring his father.

The iconic singer once named his favourite 100 books of all time, an eclectic selection that contains some extremely intriguing choices.

David Bowie's son Duncan Jones is now planning to host a digital book club, allowing fans to dip into this selection.

It's set to kick off on February 1st, and anyone can join in - you simply need to devour Peter Ackroyd’s Hawksmoor before that point.

So, if your New Year's resolution was to read more then this looks to be the perfect platform...

Alright gang! Anyone who wants to join along, we are reading Peter Ackroyd’s “Hawksmoor,” as an amuse cerveau before we get into the heavy stuff. You have until Feb 1. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) December 27, 2017

