Ezra Koenig Gives Vampire Weekend Update

Ezra Koenig has revealed that Vampire Weekend are close to completing work on their new album.
The group haven't released a full album since 2013's 'Modern Vampires Of The City', leading to speculation about their future.
A fan posted a picture of a pie with 'Where's the album on it?' and sent it to singer Ezra Koenig - a novel pursuit, but one that seems to have worked.
The frontman wrote back: "80% done but the last 20% is always the hardest"
80% done but the last 20% is always the hardest— Ezra Koenig (@arzE) September 4, 2017
Earlier this year Ezra Koenig gave fans a quick update on Instagram. Writing a detailed post, it opened:
"Every day I get comments & questions about the next Vampire Weekend album... obviously, we gotta take our time & get it right but the fans deserve some information. I know it feels like it’s been an eternity since the last one but time… is strange."
