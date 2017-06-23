Ezra Koenig Gives Vampire Weekend Update

Ezra Koenig has revealed that Vampire Weekend are close to completing work on their new album.

The group haven't released a full album since 2013's 'Modern Vampires Of The City', leading to speculation about their future.

A fan posted a picture of a pie with 'Where's the album on it?' and sent it to singer Ezra Koenig - a novel pursuit, but one that seems to have worked.

The frontman wrote back: "80% done but the last 20% is always the hardest"

80% done but the last 20% is always the hardest — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) September 4, 2017

Earlier this year Ezra Koenig gave fans a quick update on Instagram. Writing a detailed post, it opened:

"Every day I get comments & questions about the next Vampire Weekend album... obviously, we gotta take our time & get it right but the fans deserve some information. I know it feels like it’s been an eternity since the last one but time… is strange."

