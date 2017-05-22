Explosions Reported Following Ariana Grande's Manchester Show

Reports are coming in that a "serious incident" took place tonight (May 22nd) following Ariana Grande's show at Manchester Arena.

The BBC reports that police are warning people away from Manchester Arena, while Network Rail said train lines out of Manchester Victoria station were blocked.

Initial reports suggest an "explosion" was heard, but - as yet - details are scarce.

Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

#ManchesterVic Staff are on site with @BTP and emergency services. Lines are currently blocked. @nationalrailenq — Network Rail (@networkrail) May 22, 2017

More on this as it develops.

UPDATE

Tragically fatalities have been confirmed by Greater Manchester Police - the latest statement is below.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017