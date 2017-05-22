Explosions Reported Following Ariana Grande's Manchester Show

Police warn people away from Manchester Arena...
Manchester Arena

Reports are coming in that a "serious incident" took place tonight (May 22nd) following Ariana Grande's show at Manchester Arena.

The BBC reports that police are warning people away from Manchester Arena, while Network Rail said train lines out of Manchester Victoria station were blocked.

Initial reports suggest an "explosion" was heard, but - as yet - details are scarce.

More on this as it develops.

UPDATE
Tragically fatalities have been confirmed by Greater Manchester Police - the latest statement is below.

