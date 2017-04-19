Evening Standard Apologises To Solange

Evening Standard have apologised to Solange after controversy surrounding their recent interview with the singer.

The feature was published in the ES Magazine , and featured noted American journalist Angelica Jade in conversation with the singer.

However the finished piece appeared to cause consternation, with the writer asking for her name to be taken off the by-line.

I am publicly disowning the Solange piece London Evening Standard published today. The entire piece was a fiasco despite my efforts. — Angelica Jade (@angelicabastien) October 19, 2017

The cover photograph edited out the singer's striking hair-braid, despite actually discussing the importance of braiding within female African-American identity in the interview itself.

Solange posted a number of Instagram messages bringing this to light, including a reference to her song 'Don't Touch My Hair'.

dtmh @eveningstandardmagazine A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

Now the Evening Standard have issued a full apology , which reads in part:

"The decision to amend the photograph was taken for layout purposes but plainly we made the wrong call and we have offered our unreserved apologies to Solange."

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.