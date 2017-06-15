Essen Hiort Go Deep On 'Kiss You Real Slow'

Swedish duo Essen Hiort are set to take things a little deeper.

The electronic pairing have different backgrounds, and this perhaps allows them to approach production from startlingly different perspective.

New EP 'The Deeper End' is incoming, and it acts as a manifesto of sorts, laced with lush chords, driven percussion, and lingering bass textures.

New cut 'Kiss You Real Slow' is essentially a skeletal slow jam, with the duo picking apart the formula to find something new.

Cloud Vince’s vocal is frail yet warm, as seductive as the title suggests but adding something more.