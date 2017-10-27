Erasure Prepare Classical Collaboration

Erasure have detailed plans for a new classical collaboration on upcoming album 'World Beyond'.

The idea seemingly came from Vince Clarke, who sought out the aid of revered Belgian post-classical outfit Echo Collective.

Recorded in 10 days, 'World Beyond' adds an extra dimension to the legendary group's sound, one they previously explored in tentative fashion on 1987 EP 'The Two Ring Circus'.

Recasting material from their recent 'World Be Gone' full length, it finds Erasure in a much more pensive, reflective mood.

Neil Leiter from the Echo Collective explains, “The process of this project was really deconstruction and re-purposing. We started by listening to each track layer by layer, and then, using the layers that inspired us or we found essential, we reconstructed the tracks instrumentally.”

“Each of the instruments in the band setup were chosen for their inherent capacities and roles. Often choosing which layer to put with each instrument was a question of matching roles and colours.”

“By stripping so much away, we were able to find a new space for Andy to fill. The text of the songs became much more important in the overall construction of the songs, and Andy was free to explore more dynamics and vocal range.”

Vince Clark adds: “It was great to talk through ideas with Echo Collective and then see how their arrangements took shape. The collaboration has given elements of the album a whole new feel and Andy's vocals remain as powerful and uplifting as ever...”

Watch a behind the scenes video from the 'World Beyond' sessions below.

Erasure will release 'World Beyond' on March 9th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.