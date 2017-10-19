Erased Tapes To Re-Issue Penguin Cafe Orchestra's Final Album

Erased Tapes are set to re-issue Penguin Cafe Orchestra's final studio album.

The ever-evolving project was helmed by Simon Jeffes, a composer and songwriter whose pastoral vision of England was melded to left field musicality.

Continually progressive, Penguin Cafe Orchestra released their final studio album in 1997, with Jeffes passing away around the same time.

'Union Cafe' will be re-issued on December 1st via Erased Tapes, given a full vinyl pressing for the first time.

Simon Jeffes' son Arthur Jeffes carried on the project's legacy, forming Penguin Cafe to further his father's ideals. He comments:

"'Union Cafe' marked a move towards a definitive English pastoral sound combined with larger string arrangements set against longer solo piano pieces. With this last album they got even closer to the PCO idea of squaring the circle of intellectually challenging modern music that is still actually beautiful."

"For me this has always been a contender as my favourite PCO album, and the fact that it never ended up on vinyl was more to do with the way things were in the early 90s, and chance rather than it being deliberate. So in that sense this release is righting an old wrong. The slow development of the pieces means that you can really get lost in them and vinyl is of course the perfect way to do that."

Check out album highpoint 'Nothing Really Blue' below.

1. Scherzo And Trio

2. Lifeboat (Lovers Rock)

3. Nothing Really Blue

4. Cage Dead

5. Vega

6. Yodel 3

7. Organum

8. Another One From Porlock

9. Thorn Tree Wind

10. Silver Star Of Bologna

11. Discover America

12. Pythagoras On The Line

13. Kora Kora

14. Lie Back And Think Of England

15. Red Shorts

16. Passing Through

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.