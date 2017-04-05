Enter Shikari x Big Narstie Spar On 'Supercharge'

Enter Shikari and Big Narstie spar on new track 'Supercharge'.

The electro-rock group recently hooked up with the genial grime MC, and brought him on board during recent recording sessions.

'Supercharge' is the result. Online now, it matches some punchy riffing to electronic production, and a few guest bars from Big Narstie.

Rou Reynolds explains: "I started writing a lot of new music at the start of 2016. ‘Supercharge’ emerged after a pretty vicious cull, and we began getting excited about it as touring started to quiet down later in 2016. Through mutual friends here in London we got in touch with Narstie, who came down and hung at the studio September, nailing his bars like a pro. I’m excited to get the track out into the world now."

Catch Enter Shikari at the following shows:

November

16 Liverpool Arena

17 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

18 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

19 Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

21 Manchester Victoria Warehouse

22 Brighton Centre

24 Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

25 London Alexandra Palace

Photo Credit: Tom Martin

