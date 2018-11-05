ENNOR Explore Cornish Sense Of Community On 'West Coast'

Cornwall has a unique atmosphere, a rolling mystique that conjures a sense of time lost.

It's a place that harbours a unique sense of community, one that continually inspires long after leaving the area.

The folk-hewn sounds of ENNOR owe a debt to Cornwall, and new single 'West Coast' makes this clear.

ENNOR's Tom Elliott explains...

"I wrote this song on a recent trip back to Penzance. Now that I've been away for a few years, home has taken on more of a regenerative role in my life. However hectic and complicated things feel, when I'm back there everything seems a little clearer. The song explores some Cornish particulars in close-knit communities and the landscape, but for me it's about keeping that strong sense of home with us as we move forwards."

We're able to share the video, one that dives into the Cornish scenery while exploring each facet of the song.

Tune in now.

