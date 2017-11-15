Empire Of The Sun Announce New EP

Empire Of The Sun have announced plans for new EP 'On Our Way Home'.

The duo are back with their first blast of new material in 12 months, with new EP 'On Our Way Home' set to arrive shortly.

The five track EP features the title song, new track 'Way To Go', and a flurry of remixes from Cornelius, Gomez and Tritter.

Ending with 'Two Leaves', the band's Nick Littlemore comments on the EP:

“We are back and we come with a labour of love and the might of our two hearts, we bring to you humbly with our hats and helmets in our hands. This EP represents us, including a song that is straight from the forest and the name of Two Leaves and a very special remix by the one and only Cornelius. As well as lots of other joys and a video made in Japan by the wondrous master of visual arts and beyond ...”

Check out the video for 'Way To Go' below.

For tickets to the latest Empire Of The Sun shows click HERE.

