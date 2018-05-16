Emily Burns Shares New Single 'Cheat'

Rising songwriter Emily Burns has shared piercing new pop nugget 'Cheat'.

New mini-album 'Seven Scenes From The Same Summer' drops shortly, following a flurry of exciting London shows.

With Emily set to play Dot To Dot festival this week - spread across three cities, no less - she has decided to share something new.

'Cheat' is a luminscent piece of pop bedlam, rattling around with day-glo melody while still finding space for something poignant.

She explains: "I wrote 'Cheat' after a whirlwind romance that ended much more abruptly than I’d hoped for! I was feeling let down but was struggling to see anything other than the good in this person. Then I had a chat with some friends who reminded me that I would have behaved very differently in the situation so, I went into the studio and expressed that."

"I wrote this one with LMBY, who’s a really good friend of mine, which made it super easy to get straight to the details and vent freely. I felt much better after writing it…"

Tune in now.

Catch Emily Burns at London's Sebright Arms on August 1st.

