Embrace Cross 'The Finish Line' With Effortless Grace

Embrace are one of British music's sure and steady forces.

A band of quiet evolution, 2014's warm, self-titled return seemed to remind fans exactly why they fell for the group in the first place.

A celebratory tour followed, before Embrace began to knuckle down on the task of following up such a definitive sounding record.

New album 'Love Is A Basic Need' is set to be released on March 9th (pre-order LINK ), following sessions at the band's own Magnetic North studios.

Billed as an example of that classic Embrace sound, Danny McNamara introduces the record:

“Most people remember to eat, breathe and drink, but too many of us forget about love until it’s too late. The album is about the realisation that without food or water or shelter you die, but the same is also true of love. We set out to make an album where every song on it would stand up against the best songs we’ve ever written, and I’m pretty confident we’ve done just that.”

With Embrace set to unveil the new material on an intimate British tour, the band have handed Clash new track 'The Finish Line'.

A return imbued with effortless grace, it speaks starkly about ordinary life, reminding us that beneath the pressures they are still precious moments waiting to be captured.

Danny explains: "Sometimes life feels like a rat race, like a long marathon, but you only have to see 'The Finish Line' to realise how precious and short life is. 'The Finish Line' is about how you feel when your world view is turned upside down, about realising you've wasted so much time and about how that makes you want to live life to the full and squeeze the most out of every minute."

Catch Embrace at the following shows:

November

4 Preston Live Venue

5 Middlesbrough Empire

6 York Fibbers

7 Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

8 Derby The Venue

9 Keele University

