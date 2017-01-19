Embers Embrace Electronics On 'Drowning'

Manchester group Embers embrace electronics on new cut 'Drowning'.

The band are long-time Clash favourites, and we've watched their evolution with great interest.

Returning with a brand new double A-side single earlier this year, Embers were clearly ready to draw up a fresh chapter.

New track 'Drowning' is a much more considered, internal experience, with the group introducing elements of undulating electronics into their sound.

Clash is able to bring you first play of the song, alongside a live performance shot at Manchester's beautiful Albert Hall venue.

Embers tell us: "With 'Drowning' we wanted to create something intense, dark and cinematic, yet meaningful. It’s a step into the unfamiliar for us. We wanted to infuse our sound with the down tempo electronic tracks we’d been listening to - to create something that was different from anything we’d tried before."

"We focused on manipulating live choral vocals to leave the effect of a song swirling around the distorted beats and it took on this feeling of being gradually submerged and being unable to come up for breath".

Tune in now.

