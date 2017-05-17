Elizabeth Fraser, John Grant To Appear In Conversation

Elizabeth Fraser and John Grant are to appear in conversation at a special Royal Albert Hall event this summer.

The two will appear at an event in the historic Elgar Room, with all proceeds being awarded to gay rights charity Stonewall on the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in this country.

Taking place on July 23rd, the two artists will discuss the continuing impact of the Cocteau Twins' album 'Blue Bell Knoll'.

John Grant comments: "'Blue Bell Knoll' is one of the best albums of the eighties – and of all time. I get to talk to Liz Fraser about the creation of this masterpiece and you don't, so there!"

Programmer Sara-Jane Power from the Royal Albert Hall added: "It’s quite an honour to be celebrating this important milestone in our cultural history – the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the UK – with these two very special artists in our intimate Elgar Room."

"We are extremely excited to welcome John Grant back to the Royal Albert Hall after his stunning performance here last year, and to unite him in conversation with one of his major influences. It’s sure to be a truly unforgettable experience."

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10am on Friday (May 19th) from www.royalalberthall.com .

Limited-edition prints featuring a portrait of Grant and Fraser will be available on the night - check the image up top.