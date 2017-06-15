Eliza And The Bear Deliver Sunshine Pop With 'Higher'

Think you know Eliza And The Bear?

Well, think again. Where once a folk-hewn collective lay, now the band are more fixated with glorious, glorious pop.

New cut 'Higher' is a sunshine banger, a summer-fixated return that bursts with vivid colour.

Literally constructed in a shed, 'Higher' is a piece of wonky, DIY, home-made pop where each fault is something to be cherished.

Tune in now.

Eliza and the Bear play two special intimate shows - Manchester Soup Kitchen 21st June and London Assembly Hall on 22nd June.