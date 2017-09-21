Eleanor's 'Under My Skin' Is A Real Pop Statement

Eleanor may well be familiar to you.

Earning acclaim as one half of Manchester synth pop duo Girl Friend, she recently decided to focus on some solo recordings.

Excelling in their simplicity and addictive in their melodic nature, Eleanor's material has quickly grabbed attention.

A real statement of pop independence, she follows this with gorgeous new single 'Under My Skin'.

From the throbbing synth pulse to the delicious vocal it's a wonderfully sensual experience, one that documents the thrilling of giving oneself up to love.

She explains: “It's about the all-consuming feeling of love. Being so immersed with one person you feel intertwined and as one... I can feel your heart beat - under my skin'. It's a pure love song with a sense of naivety prevailing throughout which comes from the nature of being young and inexperienced.”

Tune in now.

