elbow Soundtrack The John Lewis Christmas Ad

elbow are set to soundtrack this year's John Lewis Christmas ad.
The band are currently gearing up to release new 'Best Of' compilation on November 24th, with a flurry of tour dates also incoming.
Alongside this, elbow have stepped up to cover The Beatles' classic 'Golden Slumbers' for this year's John Lewis advert.
As comforting as a mug of mulled wine by an open fire, you can check it out below.
Catch elbow at the following shows:
March
2 Glasgow The SSE Hydro
3 Birmingham Genting Arena
4 Manchester Arena
6 Leeds First Direct Arena
7 London The O2
For tickets to the latest elbow shows click HERE.
