elbow Soundtrack The John Lewis Christmas Ad

elbow are set to soundtrack this year's John Lewis Christmas ad.

The band are currently gearing up to release new 'Best Of' compilation on November 24th, with a flurry of tour dates also incoming.

Alongside this, elbow have stepped up to cover The Beatles' classic 'Golden Slumbers' for this year's John Lewis advert.

As comforting as a mug of mulled wine by an open fire, you can check it out below.

Catch elbow at the following shows:

March

2 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

3 Birmingham Genting Arena

4 Manchester Arena

6 Leeds First Direct Arena

7 London The O2

For tickets to the latest elbow shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.