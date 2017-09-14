El-P Was Approached To Score Blade Runner 2049

Run The Jewels rapper El-P has revealed he was approached to score Blade Runner 2049.

The upcoming sci-fi noir is one of the year's most hyped films, and will receive a full score from Hans Zimmer, following the removal of Jóhann Jóhannsson.

It seems the quest to find the right artist took the production team some time, with El-P revealing that he was also approached.

The rapper (and producer, don't forget) was invited to piece together a proposal for the Blade Runner 2049 score, which was ultimately rejected.

some day i'll put out my Bladerunner 2049 trailer score. yes they asked me and yes it was rejected (or ignored). happy they asked though. — el-p (@therealelp) September 23, 2017

Find a snippet below - it's an intriguing work... is that a jungle influence we hear in the rhythms? Check it out now.

here is a snippet of my rejected (or ignored) blade runner 2049 trailer score. honestly even being asked to demo it up was an honor. all synths done on the yamaha cs80, which as you may know is the same synth vangelis used for the original. A post shared by thereallyrealelp (@thereallyrealelp) on Sep 22, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

