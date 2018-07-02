Eels Party Hard On 'Today Is The Day'

Eels have shared their joyous new single 'Today Is The Day' - tune in now.

Mr. E has been through some tough times. Hell, go read his memoirs - the superb Things The Grandchildren Should Know - to find out a little more.

When the sun shines, though, the sun shines brightly; Eels have their share of superb bubblegum pop nuggets, and this new track is a doozy.

'Today Is The Day' is like The Archies playing at full volume on colour TV, a real thrill with an almost childish sense of enthusiasm.

When asked to comment E said simply: “Today is the day I finally eat that fucking donut...”

So go on: eat the donut...

