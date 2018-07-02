Eels Party Hard On 'Today Is The Day'

Eels have shared their joyous new single 'Today Is The Day' - tune in now.
Mr. E has been through some tough times. Hell, go read his memoirs - the superb Things The Grandchildren Should Know - to find out a little more.
When the sun shines, though, the sun shines brightly; Eels have their share of superb bubblegum pop nuggets, and this new track is a doozy.
'Today Is The Day' is like The Archies playing at full volume on colour TV, a real thrill with an almost childish sense of enthusiasm.
When asked to comment E said simply: “Today is the day I finally eat that fucking donut...”
So go on: eat the donut...
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.