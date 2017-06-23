EDM Star Avicii Has Died

EDM producer Avicii has died, it has been confirmed.

The 28 year old producer was at the forefront of EDM's commercial explosion, with the Swedish star gaining international recognition.

Continually touring, his single 'Wake Me Up!' became the eighth most downloaded song in UK chart history.

Debut album 'True' arrived in 2013, followed by 2015's 'Stories' but the producer was forced to take a step back due to ill health.

Suffering from acute pancreatitis - brought on by excessive drinking - he had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

News of Avicii's death hit social media a few moments ago, and his now been confirmed.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his publicist Diana Baron said in a statement. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

